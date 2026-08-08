Rodri rejects Man City's final contract offer as Barcelona exit talks start

Rodri has moved a step closer to leaving Manchester City after rejecting a final contract proposal from the Premier League giants.

Spain's captain has opted against a move to Real Madrid in favour of joining their El Clasico rivals Barcelona as part of a sensational transfer shift.

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The former Atletico Madrid midfielder is now into the final year of his current contract, and despite City's eagerness to keep him at the Etihad Stadium, the 30-year-old wants a return to Spain.

His agent Pablo Barquero has already revealed an update has been delivered to City's hierarchy and his declining of a renewal until 2029 shows his stance over being ready to force through an exit.

As per Marca, Barca have already offered €50M, which has been rejected by City as they value him closer to €70M - despite his contract status.

Barcelona are keen to wrap up a deal before their LaLiga title defence starts on August 23rd, but they will need to reach a quickfire compromise with City, in what could be their final summer transfer move as Atletico Madrid appear ready to stand firm over Julian Alvarez's exit request.