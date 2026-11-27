Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca is calm over his side's recent form as they prepare to take on Arsenal on November on November 29.

Maresca won all seven of his first Premier League games in charge, after replacing Pep Guardiola over the summer, but results have turned in recent weeks.

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His team land at the Emirates Stadium with no win in their last four top-flight outings, and a 2-2 midweek UEFA Champions League draw at home to Napoli.

Despite the stakes being amped up against the defending champions, Maresca insisted a transition after Guardiola was essential, particularly with so many new players in his squad.

"I'm not a magician. We have eight or nine new players, there's a new manager, we need time.

"I'm completely relaxed. This is all very normal.

"We need to be used to winning games, it's just a process."