Maresca: Chelsea giving Palmer chance to enjoy his football

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is happy seeing Cole Palmer recognised.

Palmer has been named the Premier League's Player of the Month for September.

Advertisement Advertisement

"He is winning so many trophies in this moment so this is one more!" Maresca told the club's website.

"The best thing he has is that these kinds of awards are not going to change him and he is always the same guy: humble. He enjoys football like a kid. This is the best thing for him."

Maresca continued: "You can see how much he enjoys his football. He is like a kid, he always wants the ball, to play and to enjoy. He is so happy.

"You can see in sessions; he is always one of the first around the ball and wants the ball. It is the main point."

Maresca also said: "He can play in different positions for us because he is so good on the ball. He can play wide, in the middle, as a nine. We try to use him in one position at the moment in the middle of the pitch but it depends a little bit on the game plan we have and sometimes we move him wide a little bit like he did many times against Brighton.

"We try to give him the opportunity to enjoy his football because, with him, that is the main thing."