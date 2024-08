Marcondes ponders next move after Bournemouth release

Emiliano Marcondes is weighing up his next move after being released by Bournemouth.

The attacker is training former club FC Nordsjælland.

The 29 year-old has confirmed contact with Sweden's Djurgarden.

Marcondes said, "I want to play for championships, and that was also why a team like Djurgården was interesting.

"I'm still thinking about it a bit, and right now I'm just training in Nordsjælland to keep myself going."