DONE DEAL: Spurs sign Bournemouth striker Solanke

Tottenham have completed the signing of Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

The centre-forward has signed a deal to 2030 with Spurs.

Spurs have splashed out £65m to sign Solanke today.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said it was "no surprise that a team of Tottenham’s calibre has shown an interest" in Solanke.

He said: "When we identified Dominic as a target and brought him to the club five years ago, we did so with the understanding that this was always a possibility.

"This move has developed quickly but Dominic has remained professional throughout and I'd like to thank him for that. It's a testament to the character he has always shown while at this club, on and off the pitch.

"We're pleased to secure a club-record fee for Dominic and he also leaves with everyone’s sincere well wishes at Bournemouth." 

Premier LeagueSolanke DominicTottenhamBournemouthFootball Transfers
