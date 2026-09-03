Arsenal sweat on Guimaraes and Mosquera fitness for Chelsea

Mikel Arteta faces a selection dilemma ahead of Arsenal’s crucial London derby against Chelsea this weekend after two first-team players missed Thursday’s training session.

The Gunners are preparing for the Emirates clash while aiming to continue their perfect start to the Premier League campaign.

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According to The Sun, summer signing Bruno Guimaraes and defender Cristhian Mosquera were both absent during Arsenal’s open training session at London Colney, raising concerns over their availability.

Guimaraes has been managing a persistent groin problem and missed the opener against Coventry before making a 19-minute appearance against Aston Villa.

Mosquera, meanwhile, was substituted late against Villa, although the change was initially viewed as precautionary.

“He's fine, but he was feeling like he was about to have something, and that's why we have the bench that we have, and that's why we had to bring in Ezri,” Arteta told the media.