How Bournemouth are building for a bigger Premier League future

Despite being one of the so-called smaller clubs in the Premier League, Bournemouth have been on an upward trajectory over the last four years and continue to defy expectations.

The Cherries were in League Two as recently as 2010, but have now spent 10 of the last 12 seasons (including the upcoming 2026/27) in the Premier League.

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They had a blip in 2020 and spent two years back in the Championship but have been on a steady rise since returning to the top flight, improving their league position each campaign.

That culminated in a sixth-place finish last term and European football for the first time in their history.

Bournemouth have overcome plenty of challenges since their return to the top flight and continually land on their feet, growing their status as a Premier League club in the process.

Overcoming setbacks shrewdly

Bournemouth's performance in the transfer market has been the main driver of their success up to this point.

The Cherries' recruitment has been outstanding since their return to the top flight. In 2022, they added Marcos Senesi and Marcus Tavernier before following up with the January signings of Ilya Zabarnyi, Antoine Semenyo and Dango Ouattara.

Moves for Tyler Adams, Alex Scott, Justin Kluivert and Milos Kerkez followed in the next campaign (2023/24) before they brought in Evanilson, Dean Huijsen and Eli Junior Kroupi in 2024/25.

The summer of 2025 was when they saw their first real setbacks in terms of significant departures. Barring the sale of Dominic Solanke the previous year, Bournemouth were yet to lose any key talents up to that point.

Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Huijsen and Outtara all left the club and loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga returned to his parent side. The Cherries had essentially lost two-thirds of their back line and an impactful winger in one summer, albeit for some healthy profit.

Their response in the transfer market was superb. Bournemouth took the reported roughly £200 million from sales and injected new life into their playing squad.

Bafode Diakite, Djordje Petrovic, Ben Gannon-Doak, Amine Adli, Veljko Milosavljevic and Adrien Truffert all arrived, none of whom were over the age of 25.

They began the campaign strongly but faced a bit of inconsistency before being rocked again in January by the sale of star player Semenyo to Manchester City.

Plenty of onlookers would have expected that to be one step too far, but a new exciting forward in Rayan was quickly added, and Andoni Iraola's side barely looked back.

The Cherries continued through to the end of the season without losing a single match, going 18 games unbeaten to finish in sixth place.

New era for 2026/27

Constant sales of top talents can eventually catch up to any club. Yet Bournemouth still possess several talents that will likely go for big money in the coming transfer windows, like Scott, Kroupi and Rayan.

This summer, they have had to face losing their manager Iraola and top defender Senesi, both of whom left the club after their contracts expired.

They would have at least known about those departures in advance, though, and even confirmed Marco Rose as their boss for the upcoming campaign before the season even ended last term.

It now looks like they are about to secure their Senesi replacement as well; 22-year-old Benfica defender Antonio Silva is reportedly set to join the club.

Things are shaping up nicely for Bournemouth this summer, with the exciting prospect of European football likely helping to take their recruitment to another new level should they need to.

As things stand, interest in star youngsters Kroupi, Scott and Rayan has not materialised into any official bids, and with just one month of the window left, the chances of them staying for the European adventure grow increasingly likely.

It remains to be seen what the next month holds for Bournemouth - or indeed how new coach Rose will get on - but they have proven time and again over the last four years that they are intent on keeping their growth going for as long as possible.

The Cherries start their Premier League season away to Manchester City on Sunday, 23rd August.