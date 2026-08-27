Bournemouth boss Marco Rose makes '120% sure' admission over Alex Scott transfer exit

Bournemouth star Alex Scott is expected to stay at the club this summer despite being linked with a transfer switch to Chelsea.

Xabi Alonso is keeping his options open, with Enzo Fernandez being targeted by Manchester City, and Scott has been on his radar ever since the England international opted against a contract extension in July.

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Scott played a vital role in Bournemouth's first-ever European qualification at the back end of the 2025/26 Premier League season, which has sparked transfer interest in the former Bristol City man.

His current deal runs until 2028, but the Cherries are confident they can convince him to stay on the south coast, and new boss Marco Rose reiterated that point ahead of a weekend clash with Everton.

"I'm not just confident, I'm sure he will stay. Forget 100%, is there a 120%? That's how sure I am.

"We know we aren't going to sell anyone. That's what we said, that's what we were going for, and now we just have a few more days of rumours left. Our view was always very clear - we want to keep this group together. We already lost two important players in Senesi Jimenez."