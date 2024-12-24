March? Arsenal chiefs fear worst over Saka injury

There's fears inside Arsenal that Bukayo Saka will be missing until March.

The England attacker suffered a hamstring tear in victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

After assessment by Gunners medical chiefs, the London Evening Standard says there's concerns that Saka will be missing until March.

Not including Cup ties, it could mean Saka will be missing for over 15 games.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted: “It’s not looking good. He’s going to be out for many weeks.

“I cannot be too specific because I don’t know — but it will be many.

“The sample in this case is very small because he had very little issues.

“But looking at him, the way he recovers from game to game, we can be hopeful we’ll make that period shorter.”