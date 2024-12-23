Arsenal hit by heavy Saka injury blow

Arsenal have suffered a heavy title blow regarding star attacker Bukayo Saka.

Saka was substituted after 24 minutes in Saturday's win at Crystal Palace, and he subsequently left the stadium on crutches.

Now The Times says the winger is expected to be out for four to six weeks.

In January, there are matches against clubs such as Manchester United, Tottenham and Aston Villa.

This season, Saka has contributed nine goals and 13 assists in 24 games for Arsenal.