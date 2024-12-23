Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced
Zarandona: Rayo Vallecano centre-forward De Tomas a dressing room timebomb
Amorim makes Portugal recommendation to Man Utd chiefs
The end? Why Amorim and Man Utd dressing room will no longer indulge Rashford

Arsenal hit by heavy Saka injury blow

Paul Vegas
Arsenal hit by heavy Saka injury blow
Arsenal hit by heavy Saka injury blowAction Plus
Arsenal have suffered a heavy title blow regarding star attacker Bukayo Saka.

Saka was substituted after 24 minutes in Saturday's win at Crystal Palace, and he subsequently left the stadium on crutches.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now The Times says the winger is expected to be out for four to six weeks. 

In January, there are matches against clubs such as Manchester United, Tottenham and Aston Villa. 

This season, Saka has contributed nine goals and 13 assists in 24 games for Arsenal

Mentions
Premier LeagueSaka BukayoArsenal
Related Articles
Arsenal boss Arteta"pretty worried" about Saka injury
Saka: Arsenal players feel ready to win trophies
Lewis-Skelly says Saka and Odegaard have helped guide him at Arsenal