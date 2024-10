Al-Ahli are readying a January move for Manchester City captain Kyle Walker.

The Sun says City would be prepared to sell the defender for £20m.

Now 34, Walker has two years to run on his current deal.

But with Rico Lewis emerging, City chiefs would be prepared to sell Walker - for the right price.

Al-Ahli splashed out £40m to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford in August.