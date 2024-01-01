Manchester United start preseason with a dismal performance against Rosenborg

Manchester United have started off their preseason campaign with an uninspiring performance against Rosenborg, losing 1-0 thanks to a last-minute Noah Holm goal.

The Premier League side were dominated throughout the game and looked to be the lesser side as Rosenborg had 56% possession and had over 4 times as many shots (22-5).

United also didn’t have a single big chance in the game despite having the likes of Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Mason Mount, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka available to them.

For those players who are potentially looking at moving away this summer such as Rashford, Casemiro and Mount they certainly did not advertise themselves well to other clubs today.

This is the sides first stop in their preseason which takes them across America to face sides such as Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Betis.

Before the game manager Erik ten Hag stated that his side “brought the summer to Trodenheim” but clearly the good weather didn’t rub off his team today.

ten Hag did not stick around after the game to give his thoughts on the performance but it is not hard to guess what he would have said in the dressing room.

These friendly games are not only leading to the start of the Premier League season but they are also leading to the Community Shield against Manchester City and if United want to lift the trophy they will have to perform much better than today.