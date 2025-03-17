Amass on making his Man Utd debut: On my 18th birthday, so it’s not a bad one, is it?

Manchester United youngster Harry Amass made his debut for the club against Leicester City on what was his 18th birthday on Sunday afternoon.

Amass became the club’s 253rd Academy graduate, making a first professional appearance as a 69th-minute substitute for Alejandro Garnacho as United cruised to a 3-0 victory thanks to a Bruno Fernandes masterclass which saw him bag a goal and two assists.

The 18-year-old spoke to the club website about how much the debut meant to him and his family who have been with him every step of the way since he signed for the club from Watford in 2023.

“It’s an incredible experience,” Harry said after the final whistle. “I’m just proud at the moment and I think my family will be proud of me, everyone watching at home. I’m just grateful for the opportunity and hopefully, there’s many more to come.

“It all just fell on the right day, with the 18th birthday, so it’s not a bad one, is it?

“When I found out I was very excited. I was warming up down there and got the nod and that’s when it was real.”

Manager Ruben Amorim praised the young star who secured the three points for his side which pushed United up to 13th place and past Tottenham who lost 2-0 to Fulham.

"First of all it's his birthday so it is a special day. They have to understand they're so lucky to play for Man Utd. At the same moment, I have so much fun putting young kids to play."

United’s Head of Player Development and Coaching, as well as lead U21s coach Travis Binnion, revealed that this part of the season is great for the academy due to rotation which allows prospects such as Amass to prove their worth.

“That’s pretty normal. You get to this stage of the season and there’s a hell of a lot going on, and that’s a good thing because that means the players are getting plenty of opportunities to get what they need.

“A lot of lads are with the first team on a daily basis, and in the squads as well. That’s pretty normal at this football club and we just want to keep moving forwards and keep giving the lads the opportunities they need. They’ve got to work really hard to take and grasp what they’re given.

“You can never complain at this football club for opportunities ahead of your age group and in the first team, so they have to take what they can get.”