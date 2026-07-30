Manchester City reportedly closing in on deal for Lille star Bouaddi

According to Foot Mercato, after several weeks of intense negotiations, Manchester City and LOSC Lille are now very close to reaching a final agreement for 18-year-old Moroccan midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Closely followed by Europe’s elite after impressive performances at the World Cup with Morocco, the Lille player has already agreed personal terms with Manchester City and a transfer is nearing completion.

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Convinced by his tactical intelligence and ability to withstand pressing, City manager Enzo Maresca has made the player his priority in anticipation of the expected departure of Rodri to Real Madrid.

While the financial terms of the deal are almost finalised, negotiations are ongoing surrounding the framework of the transfer.

Lille want Bouaddi to return on loan for another year, while City are looking to add him to their squad straight away - Foot Mercato reports that this is the key detail left to resolve.