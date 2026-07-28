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Maresca ready to fast-track Man City target Bouaddi into first team

Man City willing to fast-track Bouaddi into first team
Man City willing to fast-track Bouaddi into first teamREUTERS / Paul Childs

Manchester City have told Ayyoub Bouaddi he will be part of Enzo Maresca's first-team plans immediately if he completes a move from Lille.

The Premier League side believe they are in a strong position to land one of Europe's brightest young midfielders, who has also attracted interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Sources indicate negotiations over a permanent transfer have been continuing.

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One of the key points in discussions has been City's preference not to loan Bouaddi back to Lille for the 2026/27 season. Instead, new coach Maresca would like the teenager available immediately, with City believing he is ready to contribute to the first team from the outset.

That point has formed part of ongoing negotiations between the clubs, and sources indicate Bouaddi is enthusiastic about the prospect of joining City without spending another year away on loan.

The Moroccan midfielder is understood to believe the Etihad Stadium is the ideal destination for his development, provided the two clubs can agree a financial package.

Lille, however, are under little pressure to sell cheaply. The French club value Bouaddi at around £80 million, reflecting both his enormous potential and a transfer market that has already produced a number of eye-catching deals this summer - including City's £116 million deal for Elliot Anderson.

City have tracked Bouaddi throughout the transfer window and view him as a long-term investment regardless of what happens with Rodri, who continues to attract interest from Real Madrid.

The club's admiration for Bouaddi is not dependent on any departure. Even if Rodri remains in Manchester, City believe the teenager has the talent to become a major part of their future.

City are also monitoring Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who remains one of Maresca's preferred midfield targets. However, that deal is considered significantly more complicated while Chelsea continue to assess the Argentina international's future. 

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Premier LeagueManchester CityAyyoub BouaddiLille

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