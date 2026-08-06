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Manchester City agree deal to sign Marseille goalkeeper Rulli

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Manchester City agree deal to sign Marseille goalkeeper RulliPedersen/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Olympique de Marseille for the transfer of Argentina goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

The 34-year-old has been identified as City’s preferred option to become Gianluigi Donnarumma’s understudy following James Trafford’s departure to Leeds United.

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According to Foot Mercato, City initially submitted a €2 million offer for Rulli, but Marseille rejected the proposal and demanded at least €3.5 million for the goalkeeper, who is entering the final year of his contract at the Velodrome. After further negotiations, an improved offer was accepted by the French club.

Rulli has given his approval to the move and is attracted by the chance to play in the Premier League. A few details still need to be finalised with his representatives before the transfer can be officially completed.

The Argentine joined Marseille in 2024 and made 73 appearances for the club. His expected departure represents another major change for OM this summer.

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Football transfersPremier LeagueGeronimo RulliManchester CityMarseille

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