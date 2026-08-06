Barcelona to steal away Rodri? Real Madrid fall behind in talks as Man City wait for bid

Rodri is wanted by Barcelona and Real Madrid this summer as he prepares to leave Manchester City.

Spanish midfielder and World Cup winner Rodri has been at the heart of the summer transfer window, with links to Real Madrid being established over a month ago.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Ballon d’Or winner is reportedly still making up his mind before the new campaign kicks off and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed on Thursday morning that the decision is down to him entirely.

“The decision will be completely up to Rodri, as Real Madrid and Barcelona both ready to pay similar transfer fee to City.

“Rodri has been in negotiations with Real Madrid for weeks as priority but Barcelona positioned themselves as well while Madrid deal isn’t done yet.”

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook also stated that Barcelona are close to stealing Rodri away from La Liga rivals Madrid who have been slow to complete the deal for the 30 year old.

Despite such rumours, City manager Enzo Maresca has remained composed calm the future of his key midfielder, stating that every club would love to have Rodri.

"We have to say that around big players there are always speculation. I'm not worried about that, it's normal," Maresca said.

"They won the World Cup and he was one of the best players. Every manager wants to have Rodri, but now surgery. He needs to rest and recover, and then he will be back here with us."

Rodri has spoken favourably about Real Madrid in the past but with Barcelona pushing ahead, he has a huge choice to make as the season approaches.