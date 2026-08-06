Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Barcelona to steal away Rodri? Real Madrid fall behind in talks as Man City wait for bid

Barcelona to steal away Rodri? Real Madrid fall behind in talks as Man City wait for bid
Barcelona to steal away Rodri? Real Madrid fall behind in talks as Man City wait for bidNick Potts / PA Images / Profimedia

Rodri is wanted by Barcelona and Real Madrid this summer as he prepares to leave Manchester City.

Spanish midfielder and World Cup winner Rodri has been at the heart of the summer transfer window, with links to Real Madrid being established over a month ago. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ballon d’Or winner is reportedly still making up his mind before the new campaign kicks off and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed on Thursday morning that the decision is down to him entirely. 

“The decision will be completely up to Rodri, as Real Madrid and Barcelona both ready to pay similar transfer fee to City

“Rodri has been in negotiations with Real Madrid for weeks as priority but Barcelona positioned themselves as well while Madrid deal isn’t done yet.” 

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook also stated that Barcelona are close to stealing Rodri away from La Liga rivals Madrid who have been slow to complete the deal for the 30 year old. 

Despite such rumours, City manager Enzo Maresca has remained composed calm the future of his key midfielder, stating that every club would love to have Rodri. 

"We have to say that around big players there are always speculation. I'm not worried about that, it's normal," Maresca said.  

"They won the World Cup and he was one of the best players. Every manager wants to have Rodri, but now surgery. He needs to rest and recover, and then he will be back here with us." 

Rodri has spoken favourably about Real Madrid in the past but with Barcelona pushing ahead, he has a huge choice to make as the season approaches. 

Mentions
RodriReal MadridBarcelonaManchester CityWorld ChampionshipFootball transfersPremier LeagueLaLiga

Related Articles

Maresca laughs off Real Madrid transfer rumours: Any manager in the world wants Rodri!

Key obstacle confirmed as Real Madrid prepare Rodri transfer bid

Real Madrid set 'Rodri meeting' to plan transfer offer