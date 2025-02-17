Man Utd youngster Gore returns from Rotherham after picking up hairline fracture

Youngster Dan Gore has returned to Manchester United for treatment after sustaining a foot injury.

The 20-year-old midfielder joined Rotherham on loan in January and impressed on his debut against Birmingham.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, he reported discomfort the night before facing Shrewsbury and has since been diagnosed with a hairline fracture.

“I think that four full-time doctors and eight physios tells you where he should be," said Rotherham boss Steve Evans stated on the matter.

“We've done that with other loan players in the past. Their progress is quicker because they have more medical back-up on hand. He's in a good place there. The medical people say you can have a delayed reaction to it. It's unusual for that to happen but it can happen. We have to accept that.

"I saw how much the kid was hurting when he heard he was going to be out for that four-week period or so. The reaction was genuine, he wants to play. I'm an experienced manager.

"You get a gut feeling about these things. He's at the stage where – in the words of the coaching staff at Manchester United – he needs to be playing.”