Man Utd worry that Martinez's season may be over after picking up serious knee injury

Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United worry that Lisandro Martinez could be sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.

The Argentine defender was visibly emotional as he was stretchered off during Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

His injury occurred in the 82nd minute after a challenge involving Palace’s Ismaila Sarr.

United boss Ruben Amorim stated post-game: "Licha is really important for us. 

“Not just as a football player but as a character, especially in this hard moment. Now it’s time to help Licha like he’s doing for so long.

"I think it’s a bad situation. Let’s wait to assess things with the doctor but I think it’s a serious situation."

