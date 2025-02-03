Man Utd worry that Martinez's season may be over after picking up serious knee injury

Man Utd worry that Martinez's season may be over after picking up a serious knee injury

Manchester United worry that Lisandro Martinez could be sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.

The Argentine defender was visibly emotional as he was stretchered off during Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

His injury occurred in the 82nd minute after a challenge involving Palace’s Ismaila Sarr.

United boss Ruben Amorim stated post-game: "Licha is really important for us.

“Not just as a football player but as a character, especially in this hard moment. Now it’s time to help Licha like he’s doing for so long.

"I think it’s a bad situation. Let’s wait to assess things with the doctor but I think it’s a serious situation."