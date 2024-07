Man Utd, Wolves following Swindon striker Ameen

Swindon Town striker Botan Ameen is attracting Premier League interest.

Just 17, Ameen is an Iraq U20 international and featured in the Asia Cup qualifiers this month.

Advertisement Advertisement

He was part of the Swindon team which defeated Manchester United last season in the FA Youth Cup.

The Daily Mail says United and Wolves are keeping tabs on Ameen's progress.

The teen is a former QPR junior.