Man Utd winger Garnacho receives Al-Nassr approach, but...

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has rejected a move to Saudi Arabia.

Garnacho is on the transfer-list at United this summer and has attracted an approach from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, says The Sun.

However, Garnacho wishes to continue his career in Europe and has rejected the Al-Nassr option.

Napoli are working on a deal for the Argentina international with United.

Their president Aurelio de Laurentiis said last week: "We want him because he's at United. Get him out and he becomes twice the player.

"There's a fault at United that I can't explain."