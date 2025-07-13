Man Utd winger Garnacho receives Al-Nassr approach, but...
Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has rejected a move to Saudi Arabia.
Garnacho is on the transfer-list at United this summer and has attracted an approach from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, says The Sun.
However, Garnacho wishes to continue his career in Europe and has rejected the Al-Nassr option.
Napoli are working on a deal for the Argentina international with United.
Their president Aurelio de Laurentiis said last week: "We want him because he's at United. Get him out and he becomes twice the player.
"There's a fault at United that I can't explain."