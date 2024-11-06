Garnacho on Man Utd legacy: "I want to be a legend at this club"

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho says he wants to reach legendary status at the club.

The Argentina international stated that it is amazing to be at a club that has produced so many iconic players and that one day he wants to be remembered and loved just as much as the likes of George Best, David Beckham and Ryan Giggs.

Speaking to the club's website, he opened up about what it is like playing for such a huge club and how proud he is to pull on the shirt.

“It is amazing to be part of that and I want to do something similar," he said, in response to a question from United Review about the fans' adoration for previously skillful wide players.

"They’re legends and they have done amazing things in their career. I want to be a legend at this club and to improve, week on week, to be an important figure here."

The 20-year-old opened up on fan support and how with the backing of those in the stadium and online he can become a player they will never forget.

“Yeah, the truth is that I feel really connected to the fans," he said in the United Review exclusive. "They always support us - win or lose. I have lots of admiration for how our fans are.

"For example, when we attack or have a chance, the fans shout and encourage us and that motivates you to continue and continue to try to score. Our fans are amazing.

"It always fills me with pride when I see people with my name on their shirt so I keep giving the best I can for the club."

Garnacho already has 6 goals and 4 assists in just 16 appearances this season.