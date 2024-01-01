Tribal Football
Most Read
WOW! Klopp agrees to take new football post just months after Liverpool exit
Depay facing surprise release at Corinthians
Moyes: Ten Hag doing brilliant job for Man Utd
Ferguson says he gave Giggs 10 new contracts in single Man Utd season

Man Utd winger Amad out of Ivory Coast squad

Man Utd winger Amad out of Ivory Coast squad
Man Utd winger Amad out of Ivory Coast squadAction Plus
Manchester United midfielder Amad Diallo has pulled out of the Ivory Coast squad.

United have announced he misses Ivory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone due to an illness rather than an injury. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Amad's withdrawal is just the latest of several United players having dropped out of their national squads.

 Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Noussair Mazraoui are also out of this week.

And Harry Maguire has announced he will be out for "weeks" after being forced off in the 0-0 draw at Aston Villa.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDiallo AmadManchester United
Related Articles
Schmeichel says Man Utd owners need to let Ten Hag "have a fair go"
Lee Sharpe exclusive: Baffled by Ten Hag selections - but confident Man Utd job safe (for now)
Chido Obi-Martin a transfer coup: But can Dane buck the trend of Man Utd academy recruits?