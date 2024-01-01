Man Utd winger Amad out of Ivory Coast squad

Manchester United midfielder Amad Diallo has pulled out of the Ivory Coast squad.

United have announced he misses Ivory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone due to an illness rather than an injury.

Amad's withdrawal is just the latest of several United players having dropped out of their national squads.

Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Noussair Mazraoui are also out of this week.

And Harry Maguire has announced he will be out for "weeks" after being forced off in the 0-0 draw at Aston Villa.