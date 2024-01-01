Schmeichel says Man Utd owners need to let Ten Hag "have a fair go" at the club

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has thrown his weight behind Erik ten Hag.

The club’s beleaguered manager could lose his job this week as his bosses mull over his future.

While Schmeichel has been critical of performances, he believes Ten Hag staying would give United some consistency.

Schmeichel, appearing on the Seaman Says podcast, said: "Erik ten Hag is still the manager and I will support him because I want the club to do well. I don't want United to be the club that changes the manager all the time.

"I hope they stick with Erik because we need consistency now. Let him have a fair go at this.

"He's been hampered by a lot of things over the last two years, now he's got his own players, let him show us what the plan is and what he can do with the football club. If that doesn't work then maybe then we talk about a change."