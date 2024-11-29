Man Utd watching Ipswich striker Delap

Manchester United are watching Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

With Sporting CP demanding huge money to part with Viktor Gyokeres, United are looking at alternatives to the Swede and the Athletic says Delap, 21, is of interest.

The striker left Manchester City for Ipswich Town in the summer and has started the season strongly. Delap has six goals and one assist in twelve games in the Premier League so far.

The 21-year-old has many admirers, in addition to Manchester United, Chelsea are also keen on him.

However, City have control Delap's future, as they have a buy-back clause in his contract.

