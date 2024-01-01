Man Utd wait as De Ligt steps up Bayern Munich exit plan

Tribal Football
The Netherlands going out of Euro 2024 will accelerate talks between defender Matthijs de Ligt and Bayern.

De Ligt was a bit part player at the competition for his country, behind Virgil Van Dijk and Steven De Vrij in the pecking order.

However, he is wanted by Manchester United and is said to be open to the move.

Per Florian Plettenburg, De Ligt will now inform Bayern of his desire to go, as the two clubs work out a fee.

United are pushing to bring in the pass master to shore up their back line, while they are also chasing other players.

The Red Devils have been linked to Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee, and Jarrad Branthwaite in recent weeks.

