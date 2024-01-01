Fans petition hits new heights over Bayern Munich sale plans for Man Utd target De Ligt

Tribal Football
Bayern Munich fans are rallying to urge the club not to sell Matthijs de Ligt.

The Holland defender is the subject of talks with Manchester United.

But Bayern fans are protesting against his potential sale, with a petition now reaching almost 60,000 signatures for De Ligt to be withdrawn from the transfer-list

Bayern have informed United they can sign the former Ajax captain for €50m.

The petition states that "he is a world-famous defender, probably the best in the squad" and "has a long and promising future ahead of him". The defender also boasts "admirable maturity and mentality", as fans push Bayern to rethink the sale decision.

