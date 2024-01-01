Man Utd veteran Evans: Staff love the club; the cuts difficult to see

Manchester United veteran Jonny Evans admits it has been a challenge for the players to deal with news of cuts at the club.

The Red Devils have been trimming their workforce in all departments, including the first team and academy staff.

United are about to make 250 staff members redundant as part of new owners INEOS’ plans.

"I had a spell away but have been at the club a long time," Evans said after United's 2-1 preseason defeat to Arsenal in Los Angeles.

"A lot of people have lost their jobs these last couple of weeks, it's been hard and difficult to see.

“The new owners feel that's the direction that they want to go. But, you know, it's not been easy for everyone at the same time.

"I mean, there's people you’ve known for 20 years and I think the timing of it happened when we came away on tour pretty much. So we were all a bit in the dark and I'm sure everything will be sorted out, things will be a bit more clear when we get back.

"But it's been a difficult thing, to see people I've known for a long, long time. One thing about working in a club like Man United, you're all in and everyone's always been all in, it's a big massive staff. But I think that's just been the culture of the club.

"It is for such, for a club, is such a huge size and the staff turnover, you have family members working there. People are married and my wife's been working at the club, my brother has been at the club, my dad's been at the club. So it's always had that feeling of people, they give everything they have for the club and it’s such a huge credit to them. That's just because they love the place so much."