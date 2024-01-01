Evans happy with new Man Utd deal; delivers Hojlund, Yoro update

Jonny Evans admits he would've retired if not for his new one-year deal at Manchester United.

The Ulsterman was speaking after yesterday's preseason friendly defeat to Arsenal in LA.

Advertisement Advertisement

"The fine details meant it took a bit longer than expected but I knew I wasn't going anywhere else," he said. "It was either stay here or probably retire.

"I was glad another season came available and the club wanted me to stay. I had a great time last season and I want to continue that.

"I feel good and sharp this pre-season. I don't feel like I have dropped off too much and actually feel I have come back with a spring in my step.

"I just want to make sure I get my fitness. Last year I ended up playing 30 games so I was able to keep the fitness up quite easily.

"But I know if I am not playing for a while, I have to make sure I keep fit because if I come in for matches, I have got to be ready."

On injuries to Rasmus Hojlund and Leny Yoro, Evans added: "You don't want any injuries, especially in pre-season. That is one of the biggest things to try and avoid," said Evans.

"Muscle injuries aren’t good and Rasmus hinted it was his hamstring. I am not sure about Leny yet. Hopefully it’s not too bad."