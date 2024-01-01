Evans open to handing advice to young Man Utd teammates

Manchester United defender Jonny Evans says he's available to his young teammates for advice.

Evans is preparing to join the squad for their preseason tour of the US.

Advertisement Advertisement

“If they ever asked for advice, I mean I think, for me, I wouldn’t necessarily go and tell people what the right way is to do it," Evans told manutd.com. "People have their own way of doing things and I suppose you have that everywhere.

"If they ask for advice, I would give them that and I think, having been through it, and I’ve been playing football a long time now, I’ve got a certain way that has seen my career pan out.

“People’s careers play out in different ways but, you know, I’ve got that experience of how I see it. So, if ever anyone wanted to ask for advice, it would never be a problem."

Evans also said: “I mean when we go to the States, it’s obvious that football is growing a lot.

"I’m trying to think back to whenever my first tour was when we went to the States but you can definitely see a big change.

"I’ve noticed a big change when I went back last year and it’s a great place to go and play, and a great place to visit. You know, you get both sides of it and everyone is looking forward to it again.”