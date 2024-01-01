Evans open to handing advice to young Man Utd teammates

Evans is preparing to join the squad for their preseason tour of the US.
“If they ever asked for advice, I mean I think, for me, I wouldn’t necessarily go and tell people what the right way is to do it," Evans told manutd.com. "People have their own way of doing things and I suppose you have that everywhere.
"If they ask for advice, I would give them that and I think, having been through it, and I’ve been playing football a long time now, I’ve got a certain way that has seen my career pan out.
“People’s careers play out in different ways but, you know, I’ve got that experience of how I see it. So, if ever anyone wanted to ask for advice, it would never be a problem."
Evans also said: “I mean when we go to the States, it’s obvious that football is growing a lot.
"I’m trying to think back to whenever my first tour was when we went to the States but you can definitely see a big change.
"I’ve noticed a big change when I went back last year and it’s a great place to go and play, and a great place to visit. You know, you get both sides of it and everyone is looking forward to it again.”