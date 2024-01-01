Man Utd trying to find Casemiro buyer

Manchester United have been trying to offload Casemiro for some time this summer.

That is the view of The Mail, with the outlet stating that the Brazilian has been shopped around.

However, the ex-Real Madrid star’s £375,000-a-week wages are a major stumbling block.

No club that wants to sign him can afford even a third of his salary, which means he is a United player for the moment.

Casemiro was hooked at half-time in a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

United have signed Manuel Ugarte to take his place in the starting lineup in the near future.