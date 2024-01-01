Tribal Football
Man Utd boss Ten Hag rethinks Casemiro plans
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is said to have shelved plans to get rid of Casemiro.

The Brazilian was one who the club had expected to try and move on this summer.

However, the veteran ex-Real Madrid midfielder’s displays so far this term have earned him a reprieve.

Per The Sun, there is a feeling that Casemiro will be at United when the transfer window closes.

One who could be in line for a move away is Scott McTominay, who is wanted by Napoli.

Fulham had been interested in McTominay as well, but they have moved onto Burnley’s Sander Berge.

