Man Utd troubles turn off two transfer targets

Two of Manchester United’s transfer targets are having second thoughts about moving to the club.

United have been chasing players ahead of the winter market, as well as next summer.

However, The Mail states that potential new arrivals are worried about how poorly United are performing this term.

Many pundits had expected improvement from United, who finished eighth in the Premier League last term.

However, they are currently 14th as they prepare to take on Brentford on Saturday.

United did go on a £200 million summer spree, but it does not appear to have improved their performances or results.

