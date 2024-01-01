Tribal Football
Ex-Man Utd striker Macheda: McTominay fantastic for Napoli

Asteras Tripolis striker Fede Macheda isn't surprised seeing Scott McTominay make a big impact at Napoli.

McTominay has settled quickly in Naples since his August move from Manchester United.

For United striker Macheda told Radio Kiss Kiss: “I know McTominay quite well.

“I was almost in the first team at Manchester United and he played for the U-16 side. Back then he didn’t have this physicality but you could see that he was a really good guy.

“I’m happy that he’s settling in well at Napoli and he’s doing it quickly. Changing league is not easy and the approach he had proves his will and ability to take on new challenges. 

“He’s a jack of all trades as a footballer. He’s good at making offensive runs and helping the team off the ball. He’s a real worker and I’d define him as a fantastic signing.

“Conte’s presence made a lot. When a coach like him wants you in his team it’s hard to say no. I was surprised that Manchester United decided to sell him.

“He always did well there despite their recent complicated seasons. Without any doubt, leaving and going to Napoli was the right choice.”

