Man Utd Treble winner working inside Burnley academy

Manchester United Treble winner Nicky Butt is working inside Burnley's academy.

Butt, a former United academy director, has been coaching and doing some work inside the youth setup at the Clarets.

The Sun says Butt's last job in football was as chief exec of Salford City, where he is also a part-owner, but he stepped down in October.

He is now working at Burnley after accepting an invitation from Clarets academy chief and former United teammate Chris Casper.

Casper was also formerly with Salford where he was sports director for a period of time.

