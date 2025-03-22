Butt: Today's Man Utd not the one I know and I loved

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United Treble winner Nicky Butt admits he doesn't recognise the club these days.

Butt left United over 18 months after several years as academy director.

“Over recent years, United has looked like it's a plaster on a gaping wound,” said Butt. “It doesn't work.

“I think every single fan – and I'm one – has to understand we're at the bottom of the mountain and there's a massive, massive climb to get up to, probably four or five clubs above them. Not only on the pitch, but off the pitch.

“I would never be naive and say it won't take that long because we're United, because big clubs have had it before, where they've had to wait so long. I hope not, but I wouldn't bet against it.

“There are a lot of things I think they're doing wrong, but we all know that and it's sad to see, because I loved my time at United since I was six years of age and it's not the United I know and loved.”

