Man Utd veteran Evans: We went to Aston Villa with defensive setup

Manchester United defender Jonny Evans was delighted with their clean sheet at Aston Villa.

Evans was named man-of-the-match for Sunday's 0-0 draw.

He later told MUTV: "I love coming to Villa Park, I had such a buzz.

“The manager told me on the way back from Porto on the plane that I was going to play so get your head ready for it. I’ve been pretty calm but, as soon as we arrived at the stadium, I sort of got the butterflies in the stomach, ready to go and couldn’t wait to get out there and compete.”

Evans, 35, also said: "It's still a privilege to play for this club. Every match I play now I just enjoy it.

“The pressures that come with it, it's part of it. You see the fans at the end, the support they give the team. They have supported the players massively over the years.

"I still feel like I'm playing the game I always have. I still feel like I have speed in the legs to get me out of the bad moments.

“The other night, conceding three (against FC Porto), we wanted to be more defensive-minded to give ourselves a chance. We were looking for that one moment of quality, maybe on the counter, and we nearly got it at the end.

"Fair play to Villa. They're good players and you never feel comfortable. You've always got to be on your toes and ready.”