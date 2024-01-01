Man Utd boss Ten Hag delivers Maguire, Mazraoui

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag explained his substitutions of Harry Maguire and Noussair Mazraoui this weekend.

Ten Hag took off both defenders during a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Following the conclusion of the contest, which saw United stay in 14th place in the table, Ten Hag outlined injury concerns for the duo.

Ten Hag told the BBC after the goalless draw: "We have to take them off at half-time. Tomorrow we have to see what is the diagnosis on it."

He added to MUTV: "We have to assess this. I can’t tell you now what the issue is.

“I know what the issue is but (I cannot say now) how good or bad it is. We have to see assess this tomorrow (Monday) and then we will bring you news."