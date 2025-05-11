Mikel Arteta frustrated after Arsenal's draw at Liverpool

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed his disappointment after Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

Despite the Reds taking an early two-goal lead, the North Londoners fought back to earn a point against Arne Slot’s side.

“I'm very disappointed because we can talk about our reaction and the second half, what we've done, but I don't like that at all,” Arteta told the media.

“I like action, not reaction. And what I saw from the team in the first 25 minutes is nowhere near the standards that we require, especially in things that we can control and we have to do.

“And that's fully my responsibility. And yes, the way we played afterwards, we reacted again with a lot of injuries and playing in this atmosphere and with how much hurting we went through in the last few days after the PSG outcome. Learn from it.”