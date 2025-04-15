Man Utd Treble winner Butt blasts current team: How did it happen?!

Manchester United Treble winner Nicky Butt slammed his former team after defeat at Newcastle United.

United were hammered 4-1 by Newcastle, leaving the fallen giants sitting in 14th place on the Premier League table.

Butt told PLP: "It is easy to sit there and apologise but for me if you go on a football pitch you have to do something about it.

"I did not expect Man Utd to come here and win. Newcastle are a better team, better individuals, better athletically, more power, more pace.

"I don't know how Man United go on the football pitch and allow it to happen. I came here and lost 5-0, so it can happen.

"But allowing it to happen is something different, I didn't see one tackle or one bit of aggression. I didn't see anybody go head to head with anybody.

"You have to at least go and show that we are not going to accept this lying down.

"They just lay down and let themselves get beat too easily. They have no power and no pace. It is sad to see.

"I see Christian Eriksen who was a top player and now he can't move, can't run. It's ridiculous."