Man Utd boss Amorim: Why I left Onana in Manchester

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim explained completing dropping Andre Onana for their defeat at Newcastle United.

Onana was removed from the senior squad for the trip on Sunday, with pressure on the Cameroon goalkeeper after several errors in recent games.

Asked why he was left in Manchester, Amorim explained: “We are going to prepare to choose the best XI that we think can win. I left him at home because any situation of the game, the cameras would be on him and he was not playing, he would be on the bench but feeling the pressure, feeling the moment.

"So, for me, it was one thing or another – you play or you stay at home. It was my choice.”

After the 4-1 defeat, Amorim added: "We are doing a lot of mistakes in certain games that give confidence to the opponent, give goals, and then it’s hard to cope with everything. We had the first chance, we didn’t score, they have their chance, they score. Then they took control of the game. We scored to draw but then second half, we were suffering in the second play of the game, it’s hard for our team and we did a lot of mistakes.”