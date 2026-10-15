Man Utd told to suspend Martinez after his harsh comments: But his points are valid...

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink expects Manchester United to suspend Lisandro Martinez after his recent outburst.

Martinez has since doubled down on his frustrations towards Manchester United sporting director Jason Wilcox and the running of the club, who are in a constant downward spiral.

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Martinez gave an astonishing post-match interview following United’s 2-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday that went viral as he exposed the problems at the club that many players are too scared to speak publicly about.

The Argentina international, who is out of contract next summer has been ridiculed and praised following his comments. Wayne Rooney claimed he was "“disrespectful” and out of line whilst many fans have backed the World Cup winner due to his honesty and bravery.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hasselbaink suggested that Martinez be suspended in a punishment that may only frustrate the United squad even further.

"His points are valid but do I think he should say it? That's a different story. But his points are valid. I expect him to not play the next match or the next few matches, you cannot come out publicly and say what you said."

After five games without a win, tensions are growing at United under Michael Carrick who is reportedly close to being replaced by the likes of Antonio Conte and Fabian Hurzeler.

Defeat at Atlético left United with two wins this season, having taken six points from their first six Premier League matches, the club’s poorest league start for 40 years.

United next face Leeds United this weekend, a game Martinez may miss if punished, possibly making a weak side even weaker as Carrick fights for his role under mounting pressure.