Man Utd looking to fine Lisandro Martinez but he is not the only player to feel the same

Man Utd looking to fine Lisandro Martinez but he is not the only players to feel the same

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez could be punished after his comments following the loss to Atletico Madrid.

Martinez's future with the Red Devils has been called into question after his public outburst at the club's hierarchy, the lack of investment and constant manager switches, which have damaged the side.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 2-0 defeat by Atletico Madrid means United have now gone five games without a win, which only adds to their EFL Cup exit and lack of a Premier League title race this season.

Sky Sports News stated that there is anger and bemusement at what Martinez said. This is true both in the United boardroom and in the changing room, with one of his teammates challenging him over his comments after the interview.

However, The Times now report that Martinez is now alone in his assessment and that a number of United players feel the same as the Argentina international who could be backed over the coming days.

The club are reportedly looking to fine Martinez following his comments which may ignite the situation even further.

Sky state that United will focus on revamping their defence in the next transfer windows, suggesting that Martinez could be replaced either in January or in the summer.

Martinez, who is already being linked with Atletico Madrid, has one year left on his United contract and has yet to agree an extension which is unlikley to come anytime soon after his comments.