Gullit believes Man Utd must be patient with Carrick: They don’t have the best players...

Football icon Ruud Gullit has called for Manchester United to be patient with Michael Carrick as pressure grows.

Carrick says "the boys are hurting" after going five games without a win following a 2-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

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Lisandro Martinez has already turned on the side and ripped into how it is being run following the defeat, with reports stating that many in the United dressing room agree with him.

The Red Devils have not tasted victory since beating Sabah at Old Trafford on September 10th, and speaking to ComeOn, Gullit revealed that United must be patient with Carrick, who led the side back to the Champions League last season.

"The most important thing that Manchester United can show this season is patience. It’s a simple fact. They don’t have the best players in the Premier League anymore.

"They all play for the other teams at the moment. United are having to deal with the fact that the players they really need all play for the other clubs. They missed the boat about five or six years ago.

"The top players went to Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City, and United have missed the boat, and it will take some time for them to get themselves in order to get back to a level where they can have a chance at winning another Premier League title. There are too many stronger contenders with a lot more quality this season."

Carrick faces Leeds over the weekend before taking on Como in the Champions League a few days later. Results must turn around for the former midfielder as patience grows thin and tensions rise amongst his squad, who are clearly frustrated.