Owen says Haaland to Real Madrid looks impossible: I can't see them spending that money

Michael Owen has suggested that Erling Haaland's future will be at Manchester City despite Real Madrid interest.

Earlier this year Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme promised to sign Haaland if he were elected over current president Florentino Perez who has since brought back manager Jose Mourinho.

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Haaland, who has been at City since 2022, bagged seven goals before Norway’s World Cup run was ended by England in the quarter-finals.

The striker has 162 goals in 198 appearances for City, winning every trophy possible with the side under former manager Pep Guardiola.

Could Haaland join Real Madrid?

Despite winning it all with the club and links to Real Madrid, Owen told Skinradar.gg about how the legendary forward is unlikely to make what would be a switch to Los Blancos anytime soon.

“While they've got Mbappe, I can't see them spending that money.

“Already people question whether Vini Junior and Mbappe can play together because Mbappe likes to play off the left a bit, they already question that. If it was Mbappe and Haaland, how would you fit those two in? Would you play Mbappe off the left?

“I think it's one or the other, to be honest. I don't think you can have two of the arguably best centre-forwards in the world, Mbappe and Haaland. I don't think you can have them in the same squad, personally.

“I mean, the cost, and then trying to make that work... It'd have to be that Mbappe would leave for that to happen, I would think. They've already tried the Galactico thing many years ago, my generation. Just collecting great players is not necessarily the answer.”

Haaland is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2034 and told ESPN that he is committed to the side as he looks ahead to the Community Shield against Arsenal this weekend.

"I’m super happy and I’m looking forward to what’s next because I think it’s exciting times for City as a club and also me as a player. I’m looking forward to continuing with City."