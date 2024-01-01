Man Utd to make hundreds of staff redundant in huge lay off

Manchester United are set to make around 250 staff redundant in the coming weeks.

Per Manchester Evening News and other sources, the Red Devils are committed to downsizing.

New investors INEOS believe that running a lean operation in all departments is vital to long-term growth and success.

United's chief operating officer, Collette Roche, explained the decision to sack workers and said: "There will be other departures too as we continue to restructure the club to ensure we have the right people in the right roles for long-term success.

"Significant transformation is required to meet the challenges we face to be successful on and off the pitch. We believe greater efficiency can lead to better outcomes.

"The cost review has identified “non-essential” activities we can stop, and we therefore believe we have more people than we need to deliver future club priorities.

"We are proposing a club-wide redundancy programme, which we believe will reduce headcount by 250 roles. There is now a formal consultation under way with colleagues so I can’t say any more about the process until that is completed.

"But we have not taken this decision lightly and would not be doing it if we didn’t feel it was necessary for the long-term health and success of the club."