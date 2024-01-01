Man Utd to face team of free agents at Carrington

A team that involves ex-Manchester United star Ravel Morrison are going to play the Red Devils.

The two sides, Manchester United and a team of free agents, will meet in a preseason game at Carrington.

Around 18 players who are without contract, including Morrison, will be playing United’s Under-21 team on Wednesday.

Morrison came out of the United academy but did not make the top level.

He did have stints at West Ham, Lazio, Ostersund, Sheffield United, ADO Den Haag and Derby County.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five podcast, club legend Rio Ferdinand said recently: "I asked for five words from Sir Alex Ferguson. He texted me back this: ‘Rio, my first and last impression of Ravel as a young lad was he has always got time and space. Always available to be on the ball. So unusual for a lad of his age. Give my regards to him, please.’

“‘Another thing about Ravel which I’ve always treasured, which no other player who made their debut did it, after the first game in the first team that he played, the next morning he came to my office and gave me a letter thanking me for giving him his debut. I was gobsmacked, Rio. The boy had a good heart. He was just beaten by his background.'"