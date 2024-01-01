Fulham to try again for Man Utd midfielder McTominay

Tribal Football
Fulham to try again for Man Utd midfielder McTominayAction Plus
Premier League side Fulham are expected to make a return call to Manchester United.

The London-based club are said to have made two bids for Scott McTominay.

Per The Independent, Fulham are not giving up on the all-action Scottish superstar.

They are said to be pushing to sign the 27-year-old, who United are also willing to sell.

However, the two clubs are presently far apart on valuation, with United wanting close to double what Fulham have offered so far.

McTominay is seen as a squad player and not first choice, but he is a homegrown talent.

