Man Utd to axe SEVEN academy coaches as part of staff cuts

Manchester United are said to have told several academy coaches and staff that they will be experiencing job cuts.

The senior men’s Red Devils are in the United States on a preseason tour.

However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS sporting team have been working at Carrington on downsizing the club’s staff.

Per The Athletic, United do want to improve the overall quality of their youth setup.

However, they are also aware that some departments are bloated and need serious culling.

A total of seven from the youth setup are being let go, with three of them among the club’s longest serving staff.

