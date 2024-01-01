Tribal Football
Man Utd table improved bid for Everton defender Branthwaite

Manchester United are said to have increased their offer to sign a Premier League defender.

The Red Devils are hot on the heels of Everton centre half Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Englishman could be set for Old Trafford, per the BBC, if United can raise their bid even further.

The Toffees are willing to sell, but they want a fee similar to what United paid for Harry Maguire several years ago.

Given the revised offer is about £45m, United would have to go up by around £20 million to have a realistic chance.

The Red Devils are also looking at securing Netherlands center half Matthijs De Ligt.

